Florida Highway Patrol’s virtual desk trooper program expands across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has launched a virtual desk trooper program to speed up processing minor crashes throughout Central Florida.

In November, in collaboration with the Central Florida Expressway Authority, the program was launched to let drivers involved in minor crashes call Star FHP and connect with a trooper virtually. This effort is designed to quickly clear roadways and prevent secondary accidents.

“They can see the damage, they can speak to both parties involved, they can make sure there’s no criminal element and they can conduct that crash investigation,” said Lt. Tara Crescenzi of the Florida Highway Patrol.

A recent survey indicated positive feedback from drivers who used the virtual trooper service. They described it as “convenient and was completed quick” and “wasn’t expecting such an easy service.”

In April, 41% of crashes on CFX roads were handled through the virtual trooper program, leading to its wider rollout across all of Central Florida and into Marion, Manatee, Hillsborough, Escambia, and Broward counties.

Lt. Crescenzi emphasized the program’s role in preventing additional accidents by quickly addressing minor fender benders and clearing roadblocks.

The Florida Highway Patrol collaborates with the Central Florida Expressway Authority to raise awareness about the program and prove its dependability.

Having successfully reduced traffic congestion and prevented additional accidents, the virtual trooper program is now seeking legislative funding to sustain its operations into the coming year.

