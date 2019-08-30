Florida homeowners scramble to trim trees in advance of Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian continues its track toward Florida, some homeowners are making sure they get their trees trimmed to prevent possible damage to their homes.
Channel 9 caught up with some professional tree trimmers making their rounds across Central Florida Friday.
Related Headlines
"We are slammed," said Gared Henson of McCullough Tree Service. "The phones are ringing. The trucks are moving."
READ MORE: Supplies fly off shelves as Central Floridians stock up for Hurricane Dorian
Homeowner Barry Wilson told Channel 9 that taking care of your tree limbs means that's one less thing to worry about during a storm.
"Well, you've always got to be vigilant and watching out for it," said Wilson. "You never know what's going to happen."
READ MORE: Hurricane Dorian's powerful winds could cause major issues with erosion on local beaches
Henson said with an impending storm, it's difficult because not everyone will be able to be serviced.
Experts said if homeowners do manage to make an appointment, make sure to be insured for worker's compensation and liability protection.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}