ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Plywood, bottled water and generators are in short supply across Central Florida as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Stores across the area said they are still getting more and more shipments before the storm makes landfall.
Related Headlines
"I think it's good to take precautions and be ready for it, for the worst," Indian Harbor Beach resident Kendall Schumacher said.
Several stores around the city were already sold out of water and plywood, but employees said more is on the way.
Read: Long lines, empty shelves: Stores blow through inventory ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Walmart, Target, Publix and Lucky's Market told Channel 9 that more shipments of bottled water are en route to stores.
Read: Are you storm ready? Here's when, where you can get sandbags filled
Lowe's stores also said they are getting in new shipments of plywood as fast as they can.
Cocoa resident Ed Riedell, of Cocoa Beach, said he was stocking up on plywood to help board up his neighbor's home.
For other supplies, customers may still order water online from Amazon, but they are advised to pay close attention to the delivery date, because some products will not arrive until next week.
Have you seen long lines and empty store shelves? Send your photos to news@wftv.com.
Click here for a list of items often included in hurricane kits, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live coverage on Hurricane Dorian.
Read: Stay informed during a storm: Emergency Operations Centers in Central Florida
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}