  • Hurricane Dorian's powerful winds could cause major issues with erosion on local beaches

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian could bring powerful winds to the east coast of Florida that could cause major issues with erosion on local beaches.

    Volusia County leaders have made preparations should Dorian hit the coast and said they are ready to act.

    When Hurricane's Matthew and Irma came through, the powerful winds pushed the coastline, eroding some of the dunes and washing up dangerous debris. 

    The dunes act as a barrier fighting off the winds and the waves from a storm.

    "These dunes, they protect anything west of this area," said Capt. Tammy Malphurs. 

    The dunes have been built up a lot since they were last hit by a storm. Beach Safety officials worry if we do get hit with this storm all the progress will go away.

    The county said it is ready to fix the dunes if it needs to, but most of the time Mother Nature is resilient enough to repair herself.

