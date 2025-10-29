Florida to hosts Ronald Reagan Debate Championship next April

ORLANDO, Fla. — Next April, Florida will host the Ronald Reagan Speech and Debate Championship, offering students the chance to win prizes of up to $50,000.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the event, emphasizing the increasing involvement of students in speech and debate programs.

Governor DeSantis highlighted the significance of debate skills, noting that they are frequently neglected.

The championship is open to students in grades nine through twelve, providing a platform for young debaters to showcase their skills.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group