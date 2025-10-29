Local

Florida to hosts Ronald Reagan Debate Championship next April

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. — Next April, Florida will host the Ronald Reagan Speech and Debate Championship, offering students the chance to win prizes of up to $50,000.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the event, emphasizing the increasing involvement of students in speech and debate programs.

Governor DeSantis highlighted the significance of debate skills, noting that they are frequently neglected.

The championship is open to students in grades nine through twelve, providing a platform for young debaters to showcase their skills.

