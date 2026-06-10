Florida implements emergency rules to prevent New World Screwworm spread

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida officials have introduced emergency rules to stop the spread of New World Screwworm, a parasitic fly feeding on warm-blooded animals. The updated regulations impose temporary restrictions on animal movement into the state after recent pest detections in Texas.

The Emergency Rule, issued on June 5 after the detection of New World Screwworm in Texas, has now been reinforced based on the latest animal health updates.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson added, “I’m grateful to Governor DeSantis for supporting swift action and providing us with as many tools in the toolbox to combat this threat to Florida.”

Under the revised regulations, warm-blooded animals coming from high-risk regions and entering Florida must now carry an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, which is valid for five days from the inspection date.

Imports of warm-blooded animals from counties with confirmed New World Screwworm detections and any surrounding counties are prohibited until June 12.

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