Florida judge’s ruling on red-light cameras may impact statewide enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Broward County judge has issued a detailed 21-page order stating that law enforcement agencies are required to verify a driver’s identity before issuing red-light camera citations.

The ruling, which approved a motion to dismiss a photo-enforced traffic citation, may have statewide effects on traffic law enforcement practices in Florida.

The judge ruled that red-light camera cases are “quasi-criminal,” requiring the government to prove a driver’s identity beyond a reasonable doubt. This decision contests the current state law that obliges the registered vehicle owner to demonstrate they were not the driver during the recorded violation.

In a courtroom in Kissimmee on Tuesday, multiple drivers appeared to dispute their red-light tickets. However, many scheduled to appear did not pay their fines, as lawyers requested more time to see how the Broward County ruling might affect local cases. This ruling is already being used by defense attorneys to question the legality of citations issued by automated systems.

The legal debate centers on whether the current camera statute violates basic due process. An attorney involved in the proceedings explained that the law currently forces vehicle owners to incriminate others to avoid penalties. “It’s up to the owner to disprove their guilt, to throw someone else under the bus if they weren’t driving,” the lawyer said. “And simple due process or basic due process rather requires the state to prove their allegation. So the state needs to prove who the driver was, how they do that. The cameras are. I don’t think they can which, but that’s the problem with the camera statute.”

The use of cameras to monitor drivers has long been controversial in Florida. Supporters claim these devices save lives by discouraging reckless driving, whereas critics see the systems as “money grabs” for the private companies managing the cameras. Despite the ongoing debate, some local traffic officers have expressed support for the judge’s recent ruling.

The long-term effect on particular enforcement types, like school zone speed tickets, is currently uncertain. Legal representatives emphasized that the core constitutional question needs a definitive resolution from higher courts. “And we all agree that whether the statute is constitutional or not, here’s a question of great public importance,” a legal representative said during a hearing. “So, you know, we agree that, you know, the no matter the outcome, it’s likely going to be appealed. And we would like to get it up to that easier. You know, sooner rather than later.”

Another hearing on this legal matter is set for Thursday in Lake County. It is expected to focus on similar issues concerning the red-light camera law, in light of the recent Broward County decision.

