Florida launches roadside safety push after surge in Road Ranger crashes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is exploring new strategies to deliver an important message.

FDOT is intensifying efforts to promote roadside safety after a surge in crashes involving Road Rangers.

Since May 2023, eight Road Rangers have been hit, with three sustaining serious injuries.

FDOT is responding by launching new strategies to remind drivers of the importance of moving over for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

“We’re trying to get people home, but we also want to go home also at the end of our shifts,” said Justin Carpenter, an FDOT Road Ranger.

Roadside workers, including Road Rangers, face constant danger from vehicles speeding past them.

Carpenter recounted a harrowing incident where a driver carelessly drove through cones and crashed into the back of his vehicle, leaving him out of work for three months.

FDOT is employing new methods to reach drivers, such as playing safety videos at gas stations across Central Florida and distributing tip cards to rental car drivers.

These initiatives emphasize the legal requirement in Florida to move over for any stopped vehicle on the roadside.

