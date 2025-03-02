Florida law enforcement launches annual “Drive Sober or Game Over” campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), our Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA), and the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), announce their annual Impaired Driving Campaign, which focuses on raising awareness of the effects and consequences of driving while impaired.

In 2024, over 10% of impaired driving crashes occurred in March, making it the month with the highest number of impaired driving crashes.

While impaired driving is not the most significant contributing factor in the majority of traffic crashes, one in three FATAL traffic crashes is the result of an impaired driver.

From 2013 to 2023, impaired driving fatalities represented 34.21% of total fatalities.

“Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and contributes to 1/3 of all traffic fatalities... Florida State Troopers and other law enforcement partners will be on patrol to arrest those who choose to get behind the wheel impaired. Impaired driving injuries and deaths, as well as arrests are 100% preventable by simply choosing to not drive while impaired.”

Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and contributes to 1/3 of all traffic fatalities... Florida State Troopers and other law enforcement partners will be on patrol to arrest those who choose to get behind the wheel impaired. Impaired driving injuries and deaths, as well as arrests are 100% preventable by simply choosing to not drive while impaired. — FHP Colonel Gary Howze II

Examples of impairment-causing substances include the following:

Some prescription medications.

Over-the-counter sleep medication or medication that lists drowsiness as a side effect.

A mix of prescription medications and alcohol.

From 2016-2023, drug-impaired drivers caused 128,426 crashes, killing 8,900 people, including themselves, their passengers, and others on the road.

Unlike alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit to marijuana. Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol.

THE FIVE SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT:

Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drivers can experience:

A slow reaction time.

Limited short-term memory functions.

Decreased hand-eye coordination.

Weakened concentration.

Difficulty perceiving time and distance.

PENALTIES FOR DUI:

For any DUI conviction, your driver’s license will be revoked for a minimum of 180 days.

If you refuse to take a required roadside test at the time of arrest, your license will be automatically suspended for one year.

Fines for DUI can range from $500 to $5,000 with mandatory DUI school education.

Penalties can include an ignition interlock device, community service, probation or imprisonment.

DUI convictions must remain on your record for 75 years.

Always be safe and accountable behind the wheel. Driving impairment puts you and everyone else on the road in danger. Impairment is a choice and is entirely preventable. Never Drive Impaired.

For more information on the types of impairment, campaign resources, data, and more, visit FLHSMV’s Impaired Driving webpage or the annual Impaired Driving Report.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group