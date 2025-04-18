Florida lawmakers consider impact of ‘Dangerous Dogs’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bill is heading to the Florida House that may require certain dog owners to obtain liability insurance.

The House State Affairs Committee approved a bill that defines what a dangerous dog is.

That definition is based on factors such as whether they have attacked people.

The bill would require dog owners to maintain liability insurance and have their dog microchipped.

The bill, known as the “Pam Rock Act,” was named after a mail carrier who was attacked by dogs.

The bill seeks to enhance accountability for dangerous dog owners by imposing stricter safety measures and penalties.

A similar bill in the Senate has one more committee stop before it receives a full vote.

