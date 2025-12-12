Florida lawmakers divided over new abortion bills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two proposed abortion bills in Florida are generating significant debate in the state legislature.

House Bill 2-89, which would allow parents to sue for damages if their unborn child dies, has already cleared two House committees and is headed for a vote.

Meanwhile, House Bill 6-63, which would permit families to sue healthcare providers involved in an abortion, is still navigating the committee process.

The introduction of these bills has sparked discussions among lawmakers and the public about the implications for Florida’s abortion laws.

As these bills move through the legislative process, they continue to stir debate about the future of abortion rights and legal responsibilities in Florida.

