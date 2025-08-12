Florida lawmakers pause controversial rate hike proposal by Florida Power & Light

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State lawmakers in Florida have paused a case concerning Florida Power & Light’s proposal to increase base rates, a move that has drawn significant attention.

Earlier this year, Florida Power & Light (FPL) filed a proposal seeking a rate hike that would generate an additional $1.5 billion in 2026 and $927 million in 2027.

The proposal also includes plans to pass costs to customers for solar-energy and battery-storage projects in 2028 and 2029.

“We are concerned about all of our customers. We want to make sure all our customers can have bills that are reasonable, that are low and that have high reliability,” said Bryan Garner, spokesman for Florida Power & Light.

