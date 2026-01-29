Florida lawmakers weigh ‘Ya Ya Alert’ bill to warn schools, daycares of active threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering the “Ya Ya Alert,” a bill designed to notify schools and daycares of active threats.

The bill was particularly in response to the tragic shooting death of 9-year-old Ty’onna Major in Pine Hills in 2023.

The Ya Ya Alert bill aims to link law enforcement with educational institutions to trigger immediate lockdowns in the event of an active threat.

This legislation seeks to address public safety concerns following the incident where Major and two others were killed.

Demographic changes and community responses have spurred action to enhance safety protocols.

The bill would require police to notify every school and day care within a three-mile radius of an imminent threat, potentially averting future tragedies.

Families affected by the shooting are advocating for swift action to ensure similar tragedies can be prevented in the future, highlighting the personal stakes involved.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group