Florida Lottery launches three new scratch-off games in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has announced the launch of three new Scratch-Off games—SILVER & GOLD CROSSWORD, PRECIOUS METALS GOLD MULTIPLIER, and $2,000,000 FORTUNE—bringing more than $222 million in total cash prizes.

Priced between $5 and $10, the new games offer a variety of play styles and prize opportunities, including crossword-style play, multiplier features, and multimillion-dollar top prizes. All three games are now available at Lottery retailers across the state.

The $5 SILVER & GOLD CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $500,000, with more than $48 million in total cash prizes and over 3.5 million winning tickets. The game carries overall odds of 1-in-3.89.

Also priced at $5, the PRECIOUS METALS GOLD MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game offers a top prize of $1,000,000 and includes more than $55 million in total cash prizes. With over 4 million winning tickets and overall odds of 1-in-3.90, the game features a range of prize levels, including multiple $50, $100, and $500 prizes, along with multiplier gameplay.

For players seeking larger prizes, the $10 $2,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game offers a top prize of $2,000,000. The game includes more than $118 million in total cash prizes and overall odds of 1-in-3.44.

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