Florida Lottery offers players chance to win VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend and $1 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has announced the launch of the 2025 NASCAR Powerball Playoff Bonus Play Promotion, offering fans a chance to win a VIP trip to NASCAR Championship Weekend and a $1 million prize.

Participants can enter their Powerball tickets from June 30 to July 31 to win this exclusive experience. The promotion mirrors the structure of the NASCAR Playoffs, providing an authentic experience for fans.

Players can enter any Powerball ticket purchased during the entry period via the Lottery’s website or mobile app before midnight on July 31. Each ticket entry corresponds to its purchase value, increasing players’ chances of selection.

On August 1, fifty lucky Florida players will advance to a national drawing, where 16 semi-finalists will be selected to advance. The Powerball Playoff drawings are a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. The Powerball Playoff drawings will determine the four finalists who will each receive an exclusive VIP trip for two to Phoenix, Arizona, for NASCAR Championship Weekend.

The grand prize drawing will broadcast live on NBC on November 2, just before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race starts.

Each finalist will have a high-energy weekend with hotel stays, premium hospitality, pace car rides, and more, creating an unforgettable racing fan experience worth about $10,000.

Cash prizes from $2,500 up to $10,000 will also be awarded based on how far each semi-finalist advances in the Playoff Drawings.

The 2025 NASCAR Powerball Playoff Bonus Play Promotion offers NASCAR fans and players a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of the NASCAR Championship Weekend and compete for a $1 million prize.

