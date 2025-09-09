Florida Lottery saw record sales after $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot

ORLAND, Fla. — Florida Lottery sales hit a new record after the $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, the second largest in Powerball and U.S. lottery history.

From September 1 to September 7, Florida Lottery sales hit $97.25 million for Powerball and $139.18 million for draw games, making it one of the top sales weeks ever.

“Floridians showed incredible enthusiasm throughout this jackpot run, and that excitement translated into a meaningful impact for education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

Florida players won 123 prizes worth $50,000 or more, including five prizes of $1 million each. The excitement surrounding the jackpot also led to historic engagement on the Lottery’s digital platforms.

The latest jackpot cycle brought in around $88.28 million to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), helping to support and uplift Florida students and schools.

