Florida man arrested after breaking into middle school and pulling fire alarm

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was detained Wednesday for reportedly entering Meadowbrook Middle School unlawfully and triggering a fire alarm, based on court records.

Wesley Session, 32, is charged with several offenses, including disturbing school assemblies, attempted burglary, trespassing on school property, criminal mischief, and falsely raising a fire alarm.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when Session arrived at the school’s front entrance. The front desk administrator initially slightly opened the door, mistaking him for a student.

When the administrator discovered that Session was an adult, they questioned why he was at the school.

The session then reportedly passed her by, triggered the fire alarm in the lobby, and tried to open doors leading to the school’s courtyard. The front desk administrator asked for help from the School Resource Officer’s office, according to investigators.

When confronted by a deputy, Session allegedly stated, ‘Do not touch me. I’m not alone, and I’m not the only one you have to worry about.’

After being placed in a patrol vehicle, Session reportedly bit the safety cushions covering the prisoner cage.

