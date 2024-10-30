Florida man arrested after traveling with underage girl he met on ‘Fortnite,’ police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Edgewater have released a body-cam video that shows officers locating a missing girl from Michigan.

Officers said they found her in the car of an 18-year-old man.

On Monday, police stopped Kaden Schienle on Interstate 95 traveling into Volusia County.

Investigators say he traveled overnight from Michigan to meet the underage girl, who left her home without telling her parents.

According to a report, the two met each other through the online videogame “Fortnite.”

That girl has since been reunited with her family.

