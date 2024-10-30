Local bail bondsman arrested on sex trafficking charges, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation said a local bail bondsman was arrested Tuesday for human trafficking charges and racketeering.

Detectives said they started investigating Russell “Bruce” Moncrief in October 2021.

According to the After local attorney John Gillespie was arrested on human trafficking charges, victims alleged they had to have sex with Moncrief, the owner of Moncrief Bail Bonds, in exchange for being bonded out of jail.

Moncrief is accused of using his position to force women to have sex with him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmates in the jail were aware of these actions.

MBI searched Moncrief Bail Bond offices in Orange, Osceola and Brevard Counties in August 2024.

Investigators said Moncreif faces multiple charges, including human trafficking and using his bail bonds business for his crimes.

He is currently held at the Seminole County Jail on no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation from the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

If anyone believes they are a victim of this crime, contact the MBI.

