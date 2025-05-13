Wire 3 expands fiber internet in Central Florida with $60 million investment

DELAND, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Wire 3 is broadening its fiber optic internet presence throughout Central Florida.

The Daytona Beach-based company on May 6 announced plans to expand its Volusia County reach into both DeLand and Deltona and add to its workforce through a privately funded $60 million investment. That comes after announcing a $100 million investment in four Lake County municipalities in March.

The company, which has more than 160 employees, plans to hire another 20-30 employees and 100 contracting partners at an annual average salary of $65,000. Project managers, sales representatives and construction laborers are among the openings.

