Burn ban lifted in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Fire Rescue has lifted the burn ban for the county’s unincorporated areas, Oak Hill, Lake Helen and Pierson.

The burn ban had been in effect since April 16, but recent rainfall has changed that.

“The rains we have received over the past week have reduced the fire danger, but we ask residents to continue practicing fire safety because there is still a significant amount of dry vegetation throughout the county,” said Fire Chief Joe King. “The recent rains have helped, but we are still experiencing a long-term drought.”

The fire department says property owners must have a permit from the Florida Forest Service to burn yard waste piles larger than 8 feet in diameter. Piles that are in a noncombustible container or are 8 feet in diameter or smaller do not require burn permits.

The department said property owners must follow these rules for outdoor burning:

• 50 feet from a public roadway

• 25 feet from brush and wildlands

• 50 feet from your home

• 150 feet from other occupied buildings

You may burn yard trash (but not garbage or household paper products) if:

• No local ordinance prohibits such burning

• You meet the required setbacks listed above

• The fire is started after 9 a.m. and is out one hour before sunset

• The pile is less than 8 feet in diameter

• The fire is attended at all times

• The fire does not cause a nuisance

Also in Volusia County, Orange City has repealed its own burn ban from April.

“While the Orange City Fire Department is pleased with the rainfall we’ve seen in recent days, we ask all residents to remain responsible when utilizing outdoor cooking and open fire methods,” the fire department said in a news release.

Volusia County joins other counties that have lifted their burn bans, like Osceola and Brevard.

