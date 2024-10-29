SAO: Titusville mayoral candidate facing charges for stealing political signs from yard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman running for mayor of Titusville is facing charges after she is accused of stealing political signs from a front yard, police said.

On Wednesday, Titusville police received a complaint of the theft of campaign signs from Mayoral Candidate Andrew Connors.

Connors alleged that he allegedly had a photograph of Mayoral Candidate Vickie Conkiln destroying the signs.

Investigators worked with Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic and his office as well as the State Attorney’s Office to insure the proper handling of this allegation, police said.

According to a police report, Conklin admitted to removing the signs after the signs were placed inf front of a campaign location that she was set to use the next day.

The report also state that Conklin told police that one of the signs read “Brevard Democrats” with her picture and her name, which was misspelled, on it.

Conklin told officers that she did not authorize or endorse such a sign and removed the two signs from the location.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit confirmed to WFTV that the State has filed an Information and requested a criminal summons be issued for:

Vickie Conklin - One (1) count of Petit Theft (M1)

Earl Johnson Jr. – One (1) count of Petit Theft (M1)

