Florida man arrested for killing pet peacocks in neighbor dispute, admits to cooking them

HUDSON, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after confessing to killing two of his pet peacocks in a dispute with his neighbor.

The incident stemmed from a disagreement between the owner, Craig Vogt, and his neighbor over the feeding of the peacocks.

Vogt allegedly placed a letter in his neighbor’s mailbox claiming he killed the birds because they continued to feed them.

The police report states that Vogt admitted to slashing the peacocks’ necks with a knife and cooking them in a frying pan. He claimed he did this out of spite and to make a point to his neighbor.

While being taken to jail, Vogt stated his plan to kill all his remaining peacocks to stop anyone from taking custody of them.

