Florida man convicted of 1990 triple murder set for execution Wednesday

STARKE, Fla. — Convicted murderer David Pittman is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Florida.

Pittman, 63, was found guilty of the 1990 murders of three members of his estranged wife’s family in Polk County.

Pittman’s legal team had been appealing his execution, arguing that he had an intellectual disability, but these appeals were denied.

This execution will mark Florida’s 12th execution this year.

