Local

Florida man convicted of 1990 triple murder set for execution Wednesday

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida man convicted for 1990 triple murders set for execution Wednesday
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

STARKE, Fla. — Convicted murderer David Pittman is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Florida.

Pittman, 63, was found guilty of the 1990 murders of three members of his estranged wife’s family in Polk County.

Pittman’s legal team had been appealing his execution, arguing that he had an intellectual disability, but these appeals were denied.

This execution will mark Florida’s 12th execution this year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read