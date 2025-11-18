Florida Man arrested in connection to UK woman’s body found in Marion County woods

OCALA, Fla. — Dwain Hall, 53, from Ocala, has been arrested by the FDLE on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping related to the death of a woman from the United Kingdom who has been reported missing.

The arrest comes after a rapid investigation initiated when FDLE was approached by U.K. authorities via INTERPOL on October 13.

The woman’s body was found in Marion County less than a week after she was reported missing.

“Our agents worked with extraordinary speed and unwavering determination to ensure justice was served and closure was brought to the victim’s family,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

“Florida’s tough stance against crime is due largely in part to the professional cooperation between local and state law enforcement,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

FDLE’s investigation revealed that the woman missed her scheduled flight back to England on October 13. Her remains were found in Marion Oaks on October 17, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Hall was already incarcerated on charges of fraudulent use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, which were tied to the use of the victim’s credit cards.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, and the FBI, among others.

The State Attorney’s Office Fifth Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case, and the investigation remains active.

