Florida marks Missing Children’s Day as state grapples with over 200 unsolved cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 200 cases of missing children are still open across Florida.

Family, advocates, and law enforcement are fighting to bring every child home.

The body of 14-year-old Demiah Appling, who was reported missing from Dixie County in 2022, was found two months later in Gilchrist County.

Demiah’s disappearance and tragic discovery have left a profound impact on her family, particularly her grandmother, Debra Appling, who continues to seek healing by attending the Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

“I still want her to walk in the door and hug me. That’s never going to happen,” said Debra Appling, reflecting on her loss. “These people are wonderful. You wouldn’t believe how much support you get for people around you when you’re here,” Debra Appling shared about the ceremony.

Mark Glass, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, emphasized the importance of community involvement in missing children cases, stating, “It’s their therapy. Because no one knows what they’re going through besides the other person who’s going through it.”

Florida’s Missing Children’s Day serves not only as a moment of healing for families like the Applings but also as a platform to raise awareness about the thousands of children reported missing in the state each year.

Commissioner Mark Glass urged the public to pay attention to alerts and details about missing children, noting, “Every lead helps.”

Debra Appling encourages prosecutors and public defenders to attend these ceremonies to better understand the impact of these cases on families.

“And see what we go through. Maybe they can get that in their back pocket and realize this is not fun,” she said, emphasizing the emotional toll on families.

The Florida Missing Children’s Day continues to be a vital event for both healing and raising awareness, as families and officials work tirelessly to address the issue of missing children in the state.

