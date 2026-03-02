Florida measles cases surge, ranking third in US outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of February 21, 2026, Florida has reported 114 measles cases, ranking it third-highest in the United States.

The state saw nearly a 25% rise in cases within one week, climbing from 92 confirmed diagnoses on Feb. 14.

The Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Diseases Frequency Report indicates that the state is on pace to achieve the second-highest number of cases nationwide.

Data from the U.S. measles Tracker, managed by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, indicates that Florida ranks third after South Carolina and Utah in total confirmed cases.

Collier County accounts for 82 of Florida’s 114 cases, making up about three-quarters of the state’s total. The outbreak was initially reported at Ave Maria University in late January.

The university’s website states that most of the campus population is vaccinated, and the Florida Department of Health is present on-site offering care and guidance.

