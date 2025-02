ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers can now support law enforcement K-9s with a new specialty license plate.

Officials said $25 from each purchase goes to K-9 training and equipment.

Leaders with K-9′s United, a nonprofit that supports K-9s, said this initiative helps provide much-needed resources for police dogs across the state.

