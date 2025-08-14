Florida officer filmed punching man in viral arrest will not face charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer will not face charges after a man was punched during a traffic stop.

The incident, which was filmed, involved the arrest of William McNeil in February.

The State Attorney’s Office released a 10-page memo justifying the officer’s use of force. The memo stated that the traffic stop was lawful and that the actions taken were appropriate under the circumstances.

McNeil’s attorneys criticized the memo, calling it an attempt to justify the officer’s actions after the fact and announced plans to call on the Department of Justice to investigate.

The incident occurred after McNeil was observed leaving a house that was under surveillance for drug-related activities.

The case has drawn attention to the actions of law enforcement during traffic stops.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group