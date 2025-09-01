Florida police officer and K9 dragged through parking lot by armed felon, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Officials in Polk County said a man was arrested after injuring a police officer and his K9 partner.

The incident happened on Sunday in Lake Wales during a traffic stop for speeding.

Police said they pulled over Dundee resident Marlon Arrindell on US Highway 27, but he fled from the traffic stop.

Arrindell was later located by other officers about a mile away at a Chevron gas station on East Bay Boulevard, officials said.

An officer attempted to arrest Arrindell, who then started fighting the officer, according to a report.

During the altercation the officer also released his K9startedpartner, Bolo, to assist.

Officials said Arrindell managed to get back into his vehicle and drove off, dragging both the officer and K9 through the parking lot.

According to a report, Arrindell later stopped and attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after injuring himself on a barbed wire fence.

Arrindell faces multiple charges, including driving while license suspended, fleeing to elude, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, injuring a police canine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The officer and K9 both received treatment for their injuries.

