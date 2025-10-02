Florida Power & Light offers tips on lowers utility bills

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local power company is offering tips on how to lower your electric bill.

Florida Power & Light says small changes in your home can make a big difference.

One of those is using cold water to wash clothes. Officials say that can save a family up to $160 per year.

They also recommend adjusting the air conditioner to 75 or 76 degrees. Florida Power & Light says that could lower your bill by 3%-5% every year.

