Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival organizers to announce its 2025 Celebration Activities

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Organizers will hold a Press Conference to officially announce their 2025 Celebration Activities.

Florida Puerto Rican Parade Chairperson Ralph Morales will provide the official details about the 2025 celebration of the Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival. Other related events will also be discussed during the conference.

Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival 2024 One of the biggest celebrations of Puerto Rican pride happened on Saturday in downtown Orlando. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

The countdown to the Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is here and there are 32 days left. You will not want to miss this family-friendly, fun-filled event that offers a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

This year’s festivities will be dedicated to the historic and beautiful Aguadilla, City of Enchantments, in the northwestern region of the island.

The theme is “Renewable Energy and the Environment,” which includes harnessing natural resources like sunlight, wind, and water.

Features such as live musical performances and celebrity appearances are likely. More than 100 exhibitors, including national and corporate sponsors such as local news station Channel 9, are helping to bring this celebration of Puerto Rican culture together.

Local products, crafts, kiosks, typical food, artisans, painters and artists and products made in Puerto Rico are represented.

This year’s theme will be showcasing and establishing Puerto Rican culture, values, heritage, and contributions to the State of Florida.

For additional updates on what to expect from the Parade and Festival held on Saturday, April 26 and preceded by a week of activities.

Festivities will begin from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit here for more.

