Florida reports rise in unemployment claims last month

ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows Florida’s job market is starting to slow.

Officials said there was a slight rise in unemployment claims last month.

The state’s jobless rate inched up to 3.7% in April, with about 410,000 people out of work.

That’s 46,000 more than this time last year.

This rise comes as the labor force grew by 57,000.

“What would worry me is something that’s accelerated. It’s very stable. It’s still lower than the national rate. A sub four percent unemployment rate, at pretty much any time, is going to signal a very good labor market,” said Jimmy Heckman, chief economist with the Florida Department of Commerce.

The national jobless rate is currently 4.2%, which is a little higher than it was in April.

