Florida sales tax on commercial leases ends next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting next week, Florida businesses will no longer pay a state sales tax on commercial leases.

After more than 50 years, the business rent tax goes away on Oct. 1.

Lawmakers phased it out as part of a tax package that passed this summer.

The change is expected to save companies more than $1 billion this year. Business leaders say that money can go back into jobs, equipment and customers.

