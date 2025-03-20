Florida Senate approves bill to facilitate Trump presidential library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal aimed at helping bring President Donald Trump’s presidential library to Florida was approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

The bill (SB 118), which passed in a 36-3 vote, would prohibit local governments from imposing restrictions on presidential libraries.

“As the home state to the 45th and 47th president of the United States, there is a high likelihood that President Trump will select Florida to be the site of his presidential library,” bill sponsor Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, said.

“In anticipation of Florida’s first presidential library, we should roll out the welcome mat and offer the president maximum flexibility to construct this historic landmark in Florida.”

NBC News reported March 8 that the president’s team has scouted locations, including Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, south of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and Florida International University in Miami-Dade County.

A House version of the bill (HB 69), filed by Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, is ready to go to the full House. The dissenting votes Thursday were cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group