Florida Senate approves Black History Museum in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Senate Government Oversight and Accountability Committee approved a proposal today to establish the Florida Museum of Black History in St. Johns County. The decision follows a recommendation from a state-appointed task force to locate the museum at a site west of St. Augustine.

The 2023 task force recommended the St. Johns County site after reviewing various options across the state. Eatonville, a historic town, was also considered because it is one of the first self-governing all-Black municipalities in the US.

Sen. Tom Leek, a Republican from Ormond Beach, supported the museum during the committee hearing, emphasizing it is necessary for a complete picture of the state’s heritage.

“I don’t think you can tell the story of Florida without also telling the history of Black Floridians,” Leek said. “So, this is going to be a museum that celebrates the history of Black Floridians.”

The proposal awaits action in the Florida House. While the Senate committee advanced the bill, the identical House version hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing. This comes as the Florida Legislature enters the fourth week of its 60-day annual session.

