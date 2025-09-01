Florida State University football player shot while visiting family

HAVANA, Fla. — A Florida State University football player is in critical condition after he was shot over the weekend.

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker for Florida State, was shot Sunday evening while visiting family in Havana, Florida.

Team officials confirmed Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” officials said.

