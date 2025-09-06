Florida students invited to join 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month writing contest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida are inviting students to participate in the 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month contests, offering scholarships and prizes for art and essay entries.

The contests are open to students throughout Florida, with the art contest for kindergarten through third grade, and the essay contest for students in grades 4-12.

Winners of the essay contest will get a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship and a $100 gift card, while art contest winners will receive a 1-year pass to Florida State Parks and a $100 gift card.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich heritage of Hispanic Floridians,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas.

The theme for this year’s contests is ‘Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage.’ Students taking part in the art contest need to submit original, two-dimensional artwork centered on this theme.

Four statewide winners will be chosen for the art contest. For the essay contest, students are required to write about a Hispanic Floridian who has made a significant impact on the state.

The essay should be written in English and not exceed 500 words.

Six winners will be chosen: two from elementary school, two from middle school, and two from high school. Submissions for both contests must be received by September 24th.

Click here for more information.

