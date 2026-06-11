Florida Supreme Court upholds new congressional maps

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has decided not to overturn the state’s new congressional maps.

This ruling allows the maps, which are projected to give Republicans four additional seats in Congress, to remain in place while a lawsuit challenging them proceeds.

The lawsuit asserts that the new congressional map is politically biased, a claim that, if proven, would violate state law.

The map’s implementation is expected to significantly alter the state’s political landscape by increasing Republican representation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group