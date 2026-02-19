Florida Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student must wear GPS if released from jail

SANFORD, Fla. — A judge has ordered a teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student to be on a GPS ankle monitor if she posts bond to get out of jail.

49-year-old Mackenzie McLean was gasping when he told her the amount of the bond to get out of jail. “$15,000 first two and then $5,000 distribution of controlled substance.”

She’s charged with a sex offense by an authority figure as well as distribution of drugs; the alleged acts happened in her Lake Mary home.

Neighbor William Teasley says, “It’s very shocking, you know, very sad.” Shocking to see texts from Mclean admitting to a sexual relationship with a student. She teaches economics at Crooms Academy.

A witness shared screenshots with investigators.

One text says, “I told myself each time that it wouldn’t happen and again and I would say no. But then I let it happen again.”

Teasley told us, “If you look at the blinds, they have all the windows taped up, sealed off, blankets covering the windows, so it’s almost like they are trying to hide something.”

Records show the alleged acts happened when the victim was 18 years old and attending high school in 2024. The victim moved in with the suspect after being kicked out of his home.

A witness described Mclean’s home as a hangout for high school kids.

According to the arrest report, Mclean “Groomed the student by buying him and other student’s alcohol, weed and other substances.” Teasley says, “There was one night where I did hear and see a bunch of people kind of getting rowdy.”

A witness told investigators when they decided to move out of the house, McLean was screaming, had a knife and was cutting herself.

Teasley says she never drove a car, “There was always random people picking her up, dropping her off. “According to the report, the victim would drive Mclean to school because she didn’t have a driver’s license. Records show it was suspended.

The judge told McLean, “Do not return to Crooms academy or any campus in Seminole County.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group