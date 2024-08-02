Florida Tech supporting space manufacturing through new initiative

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Tech is part of a new initiative to support the space manufacturing industry.

About $80,000 dollars in seed money from the National Science Foundation is being used to grow a joint research and work development hub known as C-STARS, or the Center for Science, Technology and Advanced Research in Space.

The University of Florida, FAMU, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University are also part of the effort.

Dr. Kunal Mitra, a Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Science at Florida Tech, has both undergraduate and graduate students supporting the effort.

“So, they will be like an intern working at the home institution and have all the, you know, technology and tools under belt, and they will basically take that and able to start on day one in the company as a productive engineer. So that’s sort of the mission we believe will be the model.” Mitra said.

Already, dozens of government and industry partners have provided letters of interest in collaborating with the C-STARS.

