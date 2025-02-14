Florida teen designs app to support nonprofits through the love of pizza

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida teenager uses his love for technology and pizza to make a difference.

The teen in Delray Beach created an app that connects pizzerias to nonprofits.

Anish Kaza created the app “Pizza for a Purpose” after seeing food insecurity firsthand while volunteering.

Read: Valentine’s Day: 10 things to know about Valentine’s Day

He says he chose pizza because it’s a comfort food.

“Seeing firsthand how this app has helped people and seeing a lot of people that are coming in to get the food here really makes me feel good and see the impact that my app is having,” Kaza said.

Watch: 9 Investigates: Florida law enforcement cracks down on ‘driving while high’

Since the launch of that app last summer, hundreds of slices have been donated.

Anish says he hopes to expand his app to restaurants across the state.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group