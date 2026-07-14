Florida Virtual Full Time enrollment open until July 24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools has extended its enrollment deadline for the 2026-27 school year.

Florida families now have until July 24 to apply for the tuition-free online public school program, which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Classes begin Aug. 19.

FLVS Full Time follows a traditional 180-day academic calendar and requires students to take a full course load. Scheduled, teacher-led instruction is part of the program, with live lessons required for elementary students, core middle school courses and some advanced high school classes.

The district offers more than 200 courses, including honors, Advanced Placement, Cambridge AICE, dual enrollment and career and technical education options.

Students may also participate in more than 80 clubs and attend optional in-person field trips and meetups across Florida.

Families must submit proof of Florida residency and previous academic records as part of the application process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group