Florida’s citrus crisis continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s orange crop production just increased slightly, but it’s still on track to be the smallest harvest since 1920.

The USDA now expects 12 million boxes this season, which is down sharply from the 2023-2024 season.

Growers continue to fight citrus greening and hurricane damage.

Lawmakers have proposed more than $100 million to help support recovery and replanting.

