Florida’s Hope Card, new tool to protect domestic violence victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging domestic violence victims to use resources provided by the state, like Florida’s Hope Card Program.

As part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, AG Moody unveiled a new tool that provides an additional layer of legal protection for domestic violence victims.

Florida’s Hope Card Program offers survivors digital or physical wallet-sized cards that prove they have a valid protective order.

The Hope Cards provide cardholders with immediate verification of a final injunction of protection and access to additional resources.

Florida passed legislation in 2024 to begin Hope Cards for anyone who is issued a final injunction for protection against domestic violence, stalking, repeat violence, sexual violence, or abuse or exploitation.

Victims can apply for the Hope Card HERE.

“October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Florida’s new Hope Card Program is now up and running to serve those who have been victimized by an intimate partner. Domestic violence is a terrible crime, and we want to help survivors feel more secure. These new cards streamline the process for survivors of domestic violence when interacting with law enforcement and may prove to be crucial—especially in emergency situations.” — Attorney General Ashley Moody

Domestic Violence Numbers:

U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Thirty-two people every minute experience violence from an intimate partner in the U.S. based on annualized report results.

Women are overwhelmingly more abused than men on average.

Nearly 50% of U.S. women will face physical violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

Florida Department of Health

In 2022, 68,109 domestic violence offenses were committed in the state, the most recorded in a single calendar year.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, contact the state’s domestic violence hotline at 1(800) 500-1119.

Anyone can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or text “START” to 88788 for assistance.

