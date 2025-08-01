Florida’s new law for teen drivers now in effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are coming for teen drivers in Florida. A new state law (SB 994) will require teens to complete a six-hour driver’s education course before they can get a learner’s permit.

The law, which took effect Friday, aims to reduce teen crash rates.

In 2023, drivers aged 16 to 19 were involved in fatal crashes at nearly three times the rate of drivers over 20, according to federal data.

What’s changing?

Previously, all new drivers in Florida were required to complete a four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course. Starting Friday, teens ages 14.5-17 will need to complete a six-hour, instructor-led driver’s education course instead, either online or in person.

‘The reason for the change, really, I believe, is that, you know, driver’s education is all about transportation and public safety. And the better that we can educate our young drivers, the safer our roads will be’, said Florida Safety Council Executive Director Christopher Earl.

Adults (18 and over) still only need the four-hour TLSAE course if they’ve never held a license before.

Teens who move to Florida and already have an out-of-state license are exempt from the new course requirement.

What’s different about the new course?

Unlike the older TLSAE course, which allowed students to learn at their own pace, the new six-hour course requires live instruction. It must be completed with an approved instructor, either in person or via live online sessions.

Pasco County tax collector Mike Fasano told the ABC station in Tampa that he is concerned the state hasn’t provided clear guidance about where or how teens can take the course, and he expects confusion in the coming weeks.

“We are preparing for a lot of confusion indeed,” he said. “Starting August the first, we’re probably going to disappoint a lot of young people.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) released the new requirements on July 25, leaving little time for families to adjust.

What else is needed to get a learner’s permit?

Aside from the new education requirement, the other steps to obtain a learner’s permit in Florida remain the same:

Be at least 15 years old

Submit a signed/notarized parental consent form (if under 18)

Pass vision and hearing tests

Pass the Class E Knowledge Exam (50 multiple-choice questions, 80% passing score)

Provide documents to prove identity, Social Security number, and residential address

For more information, go to https://www.flhsmv.gov.

