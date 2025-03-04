Floridians are urged to make preparations ahead of a severe weather event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urges Floridians to prepare for homes and property ahead of a severe weather event expected in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, starting as early as tonight.

The weather event is expected to bring damaging winds, possible tornadoes and coastal flooding to select areas in Central Florida. Floridians are encouraged to follow the tips below to plan accordingly for the impending storm.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “A strong early-spring cold front is bringing a line of dangerous showers and thunderstorms to the Florida Panhandle as early as Tuesday night. Current forecasts indicate this storm could be a major wind event, with damaging gusts between 50-70 mph and the potential for tornadoes. Floridians must take this threat seriously and follow all watches and warnings issued by state and local officials.”

Final Storm Preparation Tips and Reminders for Floridians:

Make sure to stock up on food and water and take only what you need.

Never run a generator inside or too close to your home or garage.

Take photos of items in your home to help make recovery easier.

Gather all insurance, financial, and other important documents and secure them in plastic bags.

Secure outdoor objects, such as grills and lawn furniture, so that they cannot get displaced by high winds.

Use carbon monoxide detectors. Since carbon monoxide can be produced by a number of fuel-burning devices, it’s important to have carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. This will ensure every person in the home can hear and be alerted to the emergency.

Patronis continues, “We’ve seen in the past that these storms can be powerful and unpredictable. If you live in the Panhandle or Gulf Coast regions, I urge you to secure outdoor items, review your insurance policy, protect your vehicle, and gather any last-minute supplies. Please don’t wait until it’s too late. For disaster preparedness resources and tips, visit my website, PrepareFL.com, designed to help Floridians be ready to face this storm and recover quickly afterward. Stay safe, Florida!”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group