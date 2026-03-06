Dense Fog Advisory issued for part of Central Florida, rain chances return Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fog is once again in the forecast for parts of Central Florida on Friday morning.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the thickest fog will occur along our northeast coastline.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV Fog in parts of Central Florida to start the day, with mostly breezy and warm conditions by Friday afternoon. (WFTV staff)

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place this morning for Flagler County.

Later today it will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

While limited, Crimi said isolated rain and storm chances will return to the Channel 9 viewing area Friday.

The best chance for precipitation will be for areas west of Orlando.

Through the weekend, temperatures will remain warm. Limited sea breeze showers and storms will be inland.

Looking ahead to next week — Crimi said we’ll dry out and heat up.

Afternoon highs will be near record levels as we approach 90 degrees on multiple days next week.

