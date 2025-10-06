Food pantries bracing for government shutdown impacts

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the government shutdown is in its sixth day, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and its feeding partners are bracing for impact.

“Two to three weeks into it is when we usually start hearing from our agency partners throughout Central Florida that more people are starting to come and ask for help around food,” Greg Higgerson, the organization’s Chief Development Officer, said.

Higgerson said there are no hiccups right now. As well as no current disruptions to federally funded feeding programs.

“As far as we know, SNAP benefits and WIC benefits and some of the other government food benefits are set to continue through at least through the month of October,” Higgerson said. “Beyond that, it’s a question mark.”

Higgerson said they’ve learned from past experiences what impacts a shutdown can have. The most recent was 2018.

“We did, towards the end of that, start to see people show up to our partner feeding programs needing additional help,” Higgerson said. “They’d missed a paycheck or two, some were furloughed already. That’s a tough situation for families.”

If the shutdown continues, Higgerson said for those in need to not wait to ask for help.

“A lot of times people who have never needed food assistance before are very hesitant,” Higgerson said. “They don’t know how to do it. They think it’s for other people only. If you’re a human being and you can’t afford enough food for yourself or family, you’re in need. You need to reach out.”

To find a food pantry near you, you can visit Second Harvest’s Food Finder tool here Food Finder - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

