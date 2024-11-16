Football Friday Night playoff week one preview

ORLANDO, Fla. — The regular season is behind us as the football playoffs begin Friday night, as four Central Florida schools enter the postseason as the number one seed: Cocoa, Eau Gallie, Jones, and the host of our game of the week, Lake Mary.

The Lake Mary Rams finished the season 8-2 and begin their quest for their first State Championship as they took on the DeLand Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs only finished the season with a 5-5 record but have one of the more explosive offenses averaging nearly 40 points per game.

Read: Orlando sets target to start Camping World Stadium and Kia Center upgrades

In the Sunshine State Athletic Association the Masters Academy out of Oviedo is looking to repeat as state champions as they’re set to face off against NSU University out of Ft. Lauderdale in tomorrow nights title game.

Catch the highlights of Friday nights playoff action on Football Friday Night at 11:35 p.m. on WFTV.

Read: Orlando Pride host NSWL semifinal against the Kansas City Current; Watch game live on WFTV

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group